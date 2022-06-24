Another landmark project By Polin Aquariums

Polin Aquariums proceeds with the Old Doha Port – Grand Terminal Project Aquarium. Our teams currently working on the acrylic installation and life support system installations. When it’s commissioned fully, this will be a central landmark of the Old Doha Port and the guests who arrive in Doha for Qatar World Cup 2022 will pass through this remarkable aquarium.

The aquarium designed to reflect the Arabian Sea coral species and rock formations will display the Zekreet which is an area in north-western Qatar near Dukhan. It will consist of 6000 m³ water volume with 41 different aquatic animal species carefully selected by the Polin Aquariums’ experts from Arabian Sea inhabitants. There will be two individual escalator/underwater tunnels, one for departing passengers and one for arriving passengers. Aquarium also will be viewable from all four sides with acrylic panels installed on both floors.

Using advanced concrete construction, mechanical and electrical systems, and information technology, Polin Aquariums is focused on providing the world’s best aquatic habitats and best environments in which to view them. With a team of experienced architects, engineers, biologists, veterinarians, and technical experts, the success of the Old Doha Port – Grand Terminal Project Aquarium is about to build with deep knowledge and a wealth of experience.