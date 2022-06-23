A Double dip of yum + fun: Tillamook Ice Cream named “Official Scoopable Ice Cream” of Six Flags theme parks

TILLAMOOK, Ore. — Just in time for summer fun, mega-popular, extra creamy Tillamook Ice Cream is now the “Official Scoopable Ice Cream” of Six Flags’ theme and water park locations nationwide.

Available in eight, taste-tempting flavors, including Butter Pecan, Chocolate, Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough, Cookies & Cream, Mint Chocolate Chip, Oregon Strawberry, Rocky Road, and Vanilla Bean, Tillamook Ice Cream is ready to sweeten the day of theme park fans – one cup and cone at a time. Taking no shortcuts and featuring extra cream, all Tillamook Ice Cream is made with rBST-free milk and no artificial flavors or preservatives. Tillamook County Creamery Association (TCCA) has been making premium ice cream with more cream than industry standards require since 1947.

“We are thrilled with this new opportunity to partner with Six Flags to provide Tillamook Ice Cream to fun seekers out enjoying the park – it is a tasty treat to make your day at the park even sweeter!” said Preston Simon, Director of Foodservice, Tillamook County Creamery Association. “Tillamook Ice Cream is sure to become a favorite of Six Flags’ fans this summer.”

A comprehensive in-park promotional campaign, including digital signage, menu boards, jumbotron and Six Flag TV spots, will surround the new Tillamook Ice Cream offering.

“As we focus on elevating the guest experience, we are excited to partner with Tillamook, a premium growth ice cream brand, to bring quality and variety to our guests,” said Stephanie Borges, Six Flags Global Vice President of Partnerships.

The same delicious Tillamook Ice Cream that is available in the parks is accessible to consumers anytime and most anywhere. In 2021, extra creamy Tillamook Ice Cream grew to become the fastest-growing family-size ice cream brand in the United States. Since 2018, TCCA has expanded its household reach by 45%, adding 9 million new brand buyers in just three years. Today, nearly 1 in 4 U.S. households are currently buying Tillamook products. In 2021 alone, 2 million households were added – up 7% over the prior year– achieving a total U.S. household penetration of 23.3%.