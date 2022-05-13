University of Massachusetts Global, formerly Brandman University, and The Walt Disney Co. will honor more than 60 cast members who have completed degrees via Disney Aspire, a program through with the university and Disney work with Guild Education to provide access to free college degree programs.

The university is also preparing to celebrate more than 1,000 graduates at Southern California Commencement.

Southern California Commencement will honor graduates who have earned academic awards preparing them for professions in business, education, healthcare, and other fields.

A full schedule of the Sunday, May 22 ceremonies is available from the Southern California Commencement website. Southern California Commencement will be held at FivePoint Amphitheatre, 14800 Chinon, Irvine, CA 92618.

U.S. student loan debt exceeds $1.7 trillion, according to the Federal Reserve. This harms families and weighs down the national economy. The federal government has yet to find a solution to this problem. Meanwhile, The Walt Disney Co. and other employers are stepping up to help. By investing in education, employers improve their abilities to recruit and retain talented people.

UMass Global is heavily-involved in employer-university relationships like Disney Aspire that empower working people to complete degrees without taking on personal debt.