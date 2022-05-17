Nighttime Zoo: San Diego Zoo announces extended summer hours

The San Diego Zoo invites visitors to join in the fun of Nighttime Zoo, a summertime experience that offers guests the chance to explore the Zoo at night, when it’s usually closed to the public. From June 3 through Sept. 5, the Zoo will be open late and filled with live entertainment from a variety of artists, special summer treats, and an opportunity to see wildlife from a different perspective. At every turn, Zoo-goers will be enchanted by musical performers, dancers, acrobats, and crowd favorite Dr. Zoolittle, among others. Nighttime Zoo has long been a favorite summer event, but this year it starts even earlier—meaning the Zoo will be open late for 94 adventure-filled nights!

Nighttime Zoo also provides explorers of all ages the chance to see the new Denny Sanford Wildlife Explorers Basecamp like never before. This 3.2-acre environment blends immersive technology with opportunities to check out extraordinary wildlife species, and it’s designed to serve as a launch pad for budding conservationists. Wildlife Explorers Basecamp is divided into four types of habitats and features the wildlife that live in these areas—Rainforest, Wild Woods, Marsh Meadows and Desert Dunes. For the first time ever, Nighttime Zoo visitors will get to see their favorite nocturnal wildlife from each habitat when they’re most active, including caimans, an ocelot, a tamandua, a prehensile-tailed porcupine, scorpions, a coconut crab, fennec foxes, and more!

With each visit during Nighttime Zoo this summer, wildlife allies will help support San Diego Zoo Wildlife Alliance in its mission to save wildlife worldwide and help create a world where all life thrives.