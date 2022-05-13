New treats, extra fun and lots of sun when Noah’s Ark Waterpark reopens May 28

WISCONSIN DELLS, Wisc. — All aboard the Ark! The countdown to summer is officially on, with only two weeks left until Opening Day at America’s Largest Waterpark. The 2022 Season at Noah’s Ark Waterpark will be the longest season since 2019, with ten more days and many more ways to play. Noah’s Ark’s unmatched lineup of wave pools, water slides and wild rides gets even more fun with two new delicious food and drink locations opening this year.

First, guests can set the tone for a super day with a quick pick-me-up from the new Jaguar Java & Juice stand. This wild, new spot serves breakfast and dessert, opening right as Noah’s Ark sets sail each morning. Jaguar Java & Juice offers hot and iced flavored coffees, fruity smoothies, and irresistibly delicious donuts, danishes, baked goods, fudge and scooped ice cream. Is your stomach already growling?

After you get your smoothie on and splash for a bit, head on over to our brand-new rum and wine bar, The Captain’s Deck.The Captain’s Deck marks the debut of wine at Noah’s Ark, but it’s just part of the party available at this full-service bar. Sit poolside watching the waves in our Big Kahuna Wave Pool area while cooling down with a glass of frosé or dozens of other refreshing drinks. Noah’s Ark will offer a fuller summer of fun, with daily operations returning for the first time since 2019, beginning May 28 at 10:00 a.m. Visitors will find a loaded special events lineup, kicking it off with Memorial Day Weekend. From May 28 – May 30, all military personal (including veterans and retired service members) will get free admission into the park and up to 4 family and friends will get in for $29.99. In June, get ready for some big waves, big prizes and big egos at our famous Father’s Day Flop! The fourth annual bellyflop contest happens Sunday, June 19 at the Big Kahuna Wave Pool. Additional special events include DJ Parties, Season Passholder appreciation days, a Kids Fest where little swimmers can enjoy bubble dance parties, face painting and more.