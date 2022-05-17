Lights, camera, action capture!

CONCORD, N.C. — Whether guests are bouncing off the walls or climbing up them, they’re almost always going to leave experience centers with a story worth telling; yet with little to show. DNP Imagingcomm America Corporation (DNP IAM) today launches its Action Capture system to elevate the guest experience at theme parks, family fun centers, rock climbing gyms, ropes courses and other attraction venues.

DNP’s Action Capture system snaps candid moments of guests from angles unobtainable by friends or family or with a selfie. As guests participate in games, events and other experiences, the Action Capture system freezes their proudest and fun moments to take home and share.

Transforming attraction venues into experiences, DNP makes the photo taking process as easy as pressing a button. Here is how the Action Capture system works:

Venue places the Action Capture camera at the top-of-route or completion point. Guests press a button to activate the camera during an activity. The camera captures the moment and immediately transfers the image(s) to the printer control unit. Venues choose to print images automatically or give guests an opportunity to curate the list of images they want before printing.

Venues can also create an on-site, automatic updating slide show for guests showcasing pictures captured throughout the day.

DNP’s new Action Capture system enables venues to easily add branded content, such as logos and other graphics, to the images before they are printed—helping ensure a strong brand tie with guests and those they share the images with. Venues can also use this feature to upsell photo packages on private events by adding a personal branded image package as a service when booking with guests.

The Action Capture system comes with an easy-to-install camera module, a trigger button for camera activation, a touch-screen control unit with HDMI output, a network router (PoE+) to connect the camera module to the control unit, a starter supply of media and the DNP QW410 compact professional printer.

Theme parks, family fun centers, rock climbing walls, ropes courses and other attraction venues thrive on creating a guest experience to remember. With DNP’s new Action Capture system, guests can take a part of their day home to share for years to come.