Kings Island: New nightly finale to include fire bursts, lasers, 200 drones & yes, plenty of fireworks

MASON, Ohio – Kings Island’s brand-new nighttime finale, “Fun, Fireworks and Fifty – A Kings Island Nighttime Spectacular,” will debut on Saturday, May 28, and continue nightly throughout the summer. Created to pay tribute to the park’s 50th anniversary season, the evening finale will take guests on a nostalgic journey through the amusement park’s first five decades of fun, thrilling moments and memories.

“Guests tell us that our nightly summer fireworks finale is a tradition that sets us apart from amusement parks across the country,” said Kings Island Vice President and General Manager Mike Koontz. “Fun, Fireworks and Fifty is the best nighttime spectacular we’ve ever done and an immersive reflection of the past, a thrilling moment for today and a promise of excitement for the park’s future.”

The 14-minute show is four times longer than Kings Island’s traditional evening finale and will take place every night throughout the summer. The immersive experience will feature fireworks, 200 synchronized drones, fire bursts, laser projections on International Street and an all-new song created just for the celebration.

Barry Williams To Tell Story of Kings Island’s First 50 Years | At the Park on Saturday, May 28

During the finale, Barry Williams will narrate the story of Kings Island’s first 50 years. Williams will be on hand at Kings Island on Saturday, May 28, to help kick off the celebration. He is best known for his role as Greg Brady, the eldest Brady son on the 1970’s television series, The Brady Brunch. The show visited Kings Island in 1973 for the filming of the famous “Cincinnati Kids” episode, which remains one of the most popular episodes in the show’s five seasons.

The Golden Celebration Begins

Memorial Day weekend also kicks off the amusement park’s Golden Celebration which includes new live shows, entertainment and culinary offerings that pay tribute to the park’s rich past.