IAAPA Expo Asia Virtual Conference announced for June 21-22, 2022, on IAAPA Connect+

ORLANDO — IAAPA today released details on a Virtual Education conference hosted by IAAPA Asia Pacific (APAC) on the new IAAPA Connect+ platform. Scheduled for June 21-22, 2022, the conference will guide attendees on a road map to reshaping and reimagining the attractions industry in Asia.

The event includes two days of critical discussions and roundtables which will allow the industry to reconnect during the prolonged COVID-19 recovery in the Asia region. Attendees will learn from key players in the market, sharing their perspectives in the region about what’s taking shape with guest experiences, sustainable operations, workforce initiatives and more.

Experts from Hong Kong Disneyland, Pürlin, LLC, URBNSURF, Leisure Development Partners (LDP), AECOM, The Entertainment and Education Group (TEEG), Resorts World Genting – and many more – are slated to share how they use data to create actionable insights and outlooks for their organizations.

The 2022 conference will be held on IAAPA’s new online platform Connect+ the premier digital platform for the global attractions industry. This platform will allow attendees and speakers to engage within the full Expo network on a state-of-the-art application 24/7. Access is available on both mobile for Apple and Android devices as well as desktop computers.

Registration is open. IAAPA members can register for just $49 and not-yet-members can register for $99. Details for IAAPA Expo Asia Virtual Conference and registration information are online at IAAPA.org/expos/iaapa-expo-asia.

Exhibitors for IAAPA’s next in-person IAAPA Expo Asia can also begin planning for 2023 in Singapore! Taking place at the Marina Bay Sands from June 13-16, 2023, the largest, most comprehensive trade show in Asia for the attractions industry returns for the first live IAAPA Expo Asia since 2019.