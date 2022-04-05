The Mob Museum hosts Bryan Cranston, Aaron Paul for Dos Hombres Mezcal Event

In the afternoon of Friday, April 1, The Mob Museum, the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement, hosted “Dos Hombres Presents: Mezcal & Conversation with Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul” in The Underground speakeasy and distillery. Select invitees and Museum guests were welcomed to a bottle signing and cocktail tasting event with an appearance from “Breaking Bad” stars, Bryan Cranston and Aaron Paul.

Actor, director, producer and screenwriter, Bryan Cranston is best known for his portrayal of Walter White in AMC’s crime-drama series “Breaking Bad” which made him a four-time Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Lead Actor in a Drama Series. Other mainstream productions Cranston was involved in include “Malcolm in the Middle,” “Saving Private Ryan,” “The Infiltrator,” “Your Honor,” “Drive,” “The Upside” and others.

Aaron Paul’s role as Jesse Pinkman in “Breaking Bad” earned him the title of Primetime Emmy Award winner for Outstanding Supporting Actor in a Drama Series three times. Paul reprised the role of Pinkman six years after the end of the series in the 2019 Netflix film “El Camino: A Breaking Bad Movie,” earning further critical acclaim.

Before both actors shared their experience with creating Dos Hombres Espadin Mezcal with Museum guests, they had the chance to visit The Mob Museum’s Mob in Pop Culture exhibit where artifacts from well-known movie and television shows portraying organized crime are displayed. The pair were reunited with the yellow hazmat suit, gas masks and rubber apron from “Breaking Bad” they wore in scenes where meth was being cooked.

“We can’t think of a more fitting duo to make a special appearance at the National Museum of Organized Crime and Law Enforcement. This event exceeded all our expectations,” said Ashley Miller, vice president of marketing, communications and sales at The Mob Museum. “Showcasing the highly-acclaimed Dos Hombres Espadin Mezcal and the Tobala Mezcal to our Museum donors as well as guests and having Bryan and Paul share their creative journey and passion for the product with us in our award-winning speakeasy was a perfect match.”

Dos Hombres, a mezcal company offering branded mezcal blends, was created two years ago. Derived from the Spanish words “two men,” the name Dos Hombres was chosen because Cranston and Paul view themselves as “two guys on a quest.” The spirit is a unique blend of the finest Espadin agave, hand-selected from the hillsides of a small village in Oaxaca, Mexico.

During the event, Cranston and Paul were behind the bar personally concocting two unique Dos Hombres cocktail recipes along with team members of The Underground speakeasy and distillery. Spectating nearby were Mayor Carolyn Goodman and former Mayor Oscar Goodman. Both savored the specialty cocktails made with mezcal, a momentous occasion for the visionary behind The Mob Museum, Oscar Goodman, who breaks bad and indulges in something besides gin for the first time in 20 years.

Signed bottles of six-year-old Espadin agave and 25-year-old Tobala agave were available for purchase at the speakeasy for $75 and $650, respectively.