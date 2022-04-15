The Funplex Mount Laurel outdoor rides are spinning for Spring Break

MOUNT LAUREL, N.J. — Just in time for Spring Break, The Funplex Mount Laurel embarks upon its 25th season of making family memories with the official opening of its outdoor rides for the 2022 season. Beginning at 12:00 p.m. tomorrow, guests will once again soar through the air on Kite Flyer, twist and turn on the Family Fun Coaster, and defy gravity on High Velocity.

Since purchasing the property in 1997, local businessman and developer of family fun, Randy Lahn has significantly invested over the years growing The Funplex from a mini-golf course and batting cage to a full amusement and water park with three locations; East Hanover, NJ; Mount Laurel, NJ; and its newest, Myrtle Beach, SC.

Celebrating its 25th anniversary, The Funplex will light up the night with a two-week, custom laser light show, July 8-21. Opening a 7-day run at The Funplex Mount Laurel, this family-friendly laser show will include a dazzling display of lights from every direction, timed to a classic playlist. The show runs July 8- 14 at The Funplex Mount laurel and July 15-21 at The Funplex East Hanover. Exclusive Annual and Summer Season Passholder events are scheduled for July 11 and 18.

Through April 24, The Funplex is offering its Summer Season Pass for the best price of the season, just

$109. Summer passholders get unlimited access to indoor and outdoor attractions, the water park, and an hour of bowling per visit. But that’s not all, passholders also get valuable perks like free buddy tickets and discounts on food & beverages, birthday parties, cabana rentals and more.

“Celebrating 25 years is a big deal for us,” said Funplex CEO Brian Williams. “It all started right here in Mount Laurel and the opening of our outdoor rides for the 2022 season is reminder of the passion this team has for delivering family experiences.”

Featuring indoor and outdoor rides, a water park, restaurant, arcade, bowling, laser tag, go karts, and more, The Funplex Mount Laurel offers year-round fun. Open daily through April 24 for Spring Break, guests should visit thefunplex.com for hours, season pass, and advance ticket purchases. The Splashplex water park opens for the season Memorial Day Weekend.