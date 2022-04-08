Silver Dollar City’s Street Fest features daring acrobats, living gardens and hand-crafted cuisine

BRANSON, Mo. — The City is in full color this spring with Street Fest, an eclectic festival that features world-famous street performers, lively entertainment and specialty street foods from around the world. Skilled performers line the streets showcasing their juggling, acrobatic and comedy skills. Get into the rhythm April 14 – May 1, 2022 with live bands, musical groups and unique entertainment.

For the street entertainment, walking tall through the Living Garden are stilt walkers, giant topiaries and living statues, plus one-man band Eric Haines. “This is our biggest entertainment year ever,” said Casey Robertson, Director of Entertainment and Events. “Street Fest is one of those festivals that we really have fun with. It’s vibrant, unique and there’s truly something for everybody. The talent and skills each of these artists bring is always impressive,” Robertson added.

Throughout The City, a creative mix of performers from around the globe share their talents and peculiar skills. See low wire acts like Giovanni and Brando Anastasini, America’s Got Talent knife-throwing finalists —The Passing Zone, drumming duo Buckets N Boards, BOOM! Hype crew, musicians, bands, acrobatic jugglers and more.

Returning by popular demand, is the Street Fest Tasting Passport. Offering a variety of food samplings for the adventurous or indecisive eater. The tasting menu extends through 20 different eateries, each offering a new and exciting entrée. This year’s specialty foods include: artisan dipped cones, pork belly skewers, poutine chips, street mac and cheese Tatchos (loaded tots), Ravioli nachos, Belgian waffles, plus eggroll and noodle bowls.