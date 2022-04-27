Santa returns to Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari

SANTA CLAUS, Ind. — Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials announced this morning that Santa Claus will be returning to in-person meet and greets and storytime this summer and that children will once again be able to hug Santa, as well as Holidog and all his friends.

“Santa has been so busy the last two years,” says Lauren Crosby, Director of Entertainment and Fourth-Generation Owner of Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari. “We were so grateful he was able to visit with children virtually last summer, but we’re even more grateful he’ll be back in person. After all, my great-grandfather Louis J. Koch created Santa Claus Land 76 years ago so that children who visited Santa Claus, Indiana could sit on Santa’s lap, and tell him their Christmas wishes. We’re ecstatic that we’ll finally be able to return to that.”

hildren and children-at-heart will be able to visit Santa at St. Nick’s Gift Shop at the front of the park, and hear Storytime with Santa once again at Santa’s Storytime Theater in the Christmas section.

Previously, Holiday World announced their new drone and fireworks spectacular, “Holidays in the Sky,” will run evenings from June 18 through July 31, and park officials say more entertainment is in store.

“2022 is going to be a magical year for entertainment,” adds Crosby. “This is a summer Guests won’t want to miss.”