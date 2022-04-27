Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk announces summer entertainment for 2022

SANTA CRUZ, Calif. — The Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk has released their 2022 summer entertainment schedule for the historic seaside amusement park. Evenings on the Colonnade will feature live music from local Bay Area bands on Thursday evenings starting June 16 and classic movies will return to the beach in front of the Boardwalk on Friday nights starting June 17.

Every Thursday evening from June 16 through August 11 a different musical act from the Bay Area will perform from 8:30 – 10:00 p.m. on the Boardwalk’s Colonnade Stage. Friday night movies will run weekly at 9:00 p.m. from June17 through August 12 on Main Beach in front of the Boardwalk Colonnade. Popular movie titles include “The Goonies”, “Iron Man”, and “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off”.

“We are thrilled to bring free and fun family entertainment back to the Boardwalk,” said Boardwalk Spokesperson Kris Reyes. “Our guests come for the rides and can stay for the entertainment. Guests enjoying these fun bands and great movies can also play in the Casino Arcade, Neptune’s Kingdom, shop, and enjoy their favorite Boardwalk tasty treats.

The Boardwalk also announced today that Free Friday Night Bands on the Beach, Retro Nights and Coca-Cola Nights will not return in 2022. “The Lost Boys”, filmed on location at the Santa Cruz Beach Boardwalk and originally released in 1987 will not be shown during the summer movie series due to licensing restrictions. However, the iconic movie will be shown at the Boardwalk on Saturday, October 29 as part of a yet to be announced Halloween event.