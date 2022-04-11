Reithoffer Shows to provide midway rides at Coastal Carolina Fair

The Coastal Carolina Fair, Ladson, SC, one of the largest fairs in North America, has selected a new company to provide amusement rides at the 2022 fair. Reithoffer Shows, Gibsonton, Florida, has been selected to provide carnival rides, food and games for the fair which will be held October 27-November 6. Reithoffer will provide approximately 65 rides including some of the most spectacular rides ever produced. “We will provide about 10 rides which have never been at the fair, including “The Beast”, a ride which spins customers 360 degrees around”, says Richard Reithoffer, president. “This ride along with our 126 ft tall giant Dutch Wheel, Tornado, three roller coasters and many other great rides, will give carnival ride fans new thrills at the fair”.

Donnie Pitts, president of the Exchange Club Fair of Charleston Inc. which owns and manages the Coastal Carolina Fair, said an exhaustive search for a new carnival operator was conducted and the board unanimously selected Reithoffer Shows to take over the operation. “We were impressed with their attractions lineup, schedule of fairs and festivals and the fact that it is a five generation, 126-year-old company”, Pitts said. “The Reithoffer family knows the carnival ride business as well as anyone in the country”, he added.

Reithoffer Shows will also be providing plenty of rides for younger kids including dozens of kiddie rides in two areas at the fair, just for families and their children.

The Reithoffer Orange Unit will manage the operations under the direction of Patrick Reithoffer III, Vice President and Ryan Reithoffer, General Manager.

In 1956, The Exchange Club of Charleston “approved the plans for holding a Coastal Carolina Fair in the Fall of 1957.” The plans also included establishing a nonprofit organization, Exchange Club Fair of Charleston, Inc., to use “excess funds to sponsor community service programs” in the Tri-county area. The Exchange Club of Charleston AIMS committee dispenses these funds through a competitive grant program to Tri-county nonprofit organizations. Since 2003, the Club has given almost $12 million to hundreds of nonprofit organizations. In a typical year, approximately $500,000 will be given to 70-80 nonprofits. For more information on the Coastal Carolina Fair and Exchange Club of Charleston, go to www.coastalcarolinafair.org.

Over the years, the Coastal Carolina Fair had been located in several places in Charleston. In 1979, the Fair moved to its present location in Ladson, SC, which is near the center of the Greater Charleston area. The present location has room for expansion and ample parking for its patrons. Reithoffer Shows has been providing thrills to people of all ages since 1896. Their traveling amusement company provides rides at over 45 locations and events each year including many major state and county fairs. The show is owned and managed by the Reithoffer family with the assistance of 200 employees. Reithoffer was named the 4th largest midway operator in the U.S. by Carnival Warehouse, following a successful 2021 season.