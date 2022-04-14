New water coaster rises at Quassy

Rocket Rapids, the new state-of-the-art water coaster at Quassy Amusement & Waterpark, started to take shape this week at the Middlebury, Conn., property. Sections of the massive water raft ride were lifted into place by a crane so the construction crew could bolt the components into place. The attraction is slated to open May 28 in Quassy’s Splash Away Bay waterpark and will mark the 16th slide added at the property since the family-owned business dove into water attractions in 2003. ProSlide Technology of Canada has provided all the slides in Splash Away Bay and Rocket Rapids will be the most unique as the rafts will be propelled uphill by water jets. In addition, the two-person rafts will accelerate on high-banked turns – patented ProSlide FlyingSAUCERs – as riders traverse through the course of more than 600 feet. Rocket Rapids will be the first water coaster installed in the state. (Photos courtesy Quassy)