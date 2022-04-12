New Quassy attraction named, winning class honored

Mrs. Jessica Papp’s fourth grade homeroom class at Canton Intermediate School, Canton, Conn., was honored Wednesday for naming Quassy Amusement & Waterpark’s new water coaster “Rocket Rapids.” The Middlebury, Conn., park held a contest among local and area elementary and middle schools to coin a creative name for the state-of-the-art attraction and Quassy management selected the submission from the Canton students. George Frantzis II, a Quassy owner, presented commemorative T-shirts to the class as well as passes to visit the park. Mrs. Papp and Mr. Frantzis are shown with the students – sporting their new shirts – following the ceremony. In addition, a plague will be placed at the entrance to “Rocket Rapids” honoring the class for its contribution. The water coaster is scheduled to open May 28 along with the rest of Splash Away Bay waterpark and Quassy Beach. Quassy’s amusement rides open April 23 as the family-owned property enters its 114th season.