New Efteling Grand Hotel offers grand and inviting onsite accommodation

Efteling – the fairytale theme park in the south of Holland – has revealed further details of its new hotel, which is set to open in 2024 and will be the first on-site accommodation to be located within the theme park itself.

The largest hotel within the World of Efteling will be named Efteling Grand Hotel. It will be a striking seven-storey building, with a 106-metre facade, giving a grand impression to all those that walk past. The open architecture will resemble the rich history of the theme park and make the hotel distinctive and inviting. Seven towers will frame one of the building’s stand out features – a gigantic clock with a pendulum, sitting high up in the green oxidised copper roof.

A classically designed glass conservatory will be divided across two floors. A nine-metre high and 16- metre wide arcade will make an impressive entrance for guests to walk into the park. Meanwhile, an expansive square between the main entrance and the new hotel will create a relaxing place for hotel guests and park visitors to appreciate the surroundings.

The site is currently being prepared and construction of the new hotel will start after summer 2022. Efteling Grand Hotel is expected to open in 2024.

Efteling feel with its own character

The Efteling Grand Hotel will be located behind the main entrance of the park, overlooking the watershow Aquanura and the Fairytale Forest.

Sander de Bruijn, head designer of the new hotel, says: “This striking and unique addition will be the central point in the World of Efteling, inspired by the history of the park and Scandinavian ports. In terms of design, this hotel fits in with other characteristic buildings at Efteling, but its shape and functionality give it a character all of its own. Nature, greenery and water are the connecting factors. Hotel guests, as well as visitors of the theme park, will be able to discover the wonderful environment of this new place from early until late.”

Facilities

The Efteling Grand Hotel will have 143 rooms and approximately 700 beds. This will bring the total number of beds within the World of Efteling to almost 3,900. In addition, the new hotel will have a spa with a swimming pool. The two restaurants, one on the ground floor and one on the first floor, will offer seating inside the conservatory and on the terrace overlooking the Aquanura water show. There will be two shops in the hotel with a total area of over 450 m2 offering the opportunity to buy a souvenir. Both the shops and the restaurants will be open for hotel guests and park visitors.