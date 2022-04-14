Late night riding and fireworks this Easter at Blackpool Pleasure Beach!

On Saturday 16th April, Blackpool Pleasure Beach will be open until 10pm for egg-citing Easter fun during the park’s first Late Night Riding event of the year. As well as enjoying Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s fantastic line up of rides, as with all late night riding events, guests can be amazed by a spectacular fireworks display to end the night.

With the park open until 10pm guests can ride into the night on the UK’s tallest rollercoaster, the Big One, check out the twists, turns and acceleration of ICON at twilight, enjoy a night race on the Grand National and ride into dusk on the Big Dipper. Whatever thrills take your fancy, Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the place to be.

If riding thrilling rides late into the evening wasn’t enough, the FY4 area of Blackpool Pleasure Beach will turn into an Easter Extravaganza with games and Easter fun all day plus live entertainment taking place throughout the event. On top of all of this, you can enjoy top DJs spinning the latest tunes on Pleasure Beach Radio.

After enjoying a whole 12 hours of amazing rides and attractions, guests can enjoy a spectacular fireworks display to round of the night at 10pm.

Our younger riders can meet up with Paw Patrol and other characters at the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land with its 12 amazing rides before checking out the world’s first Wallace & Gromit ride, Thrill-O-Matic.

Managing Director of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, Amanda Thompson OBE, said: “Our Late Night Riding events are always extremely popular with guests who want to enjoy the extended opening hours and then the fantastic fireworks display. I hope that many people take the opportunity to ride their favourite rides after dark.”