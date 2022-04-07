Lake Compounce launches all-new Kids Fest Event to kick off 2022 Season

BRISTOL, Conn. — It’s a great time to be a kid at Lake Compounce. The Official Park Of Family Fun will begin its 2022 Season with a big, new event for its littlest guests: Kids Fest. Starting on April 30 and running every Saturday and Sunday until May 22, Kids Fest will add extra activities, entertainment and special characters to Lake Compounce’s wild rides and sweet treats that kids look forward to every spring.

Lake Compounce’s Kiddie Land area will be the home base for Kids Fest fun. Guests of all ages can join in on bubble dance parties, mingle with balloon twisters, stilt walkers, jugglers and for the first time ever, meet beloved children’s characters Arthur™ and Pete the Cat™! Photo opportunities and meet and greets with Arthur™ will be available from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. April 30, May 1 and 14-15 and meet and greets with Pete the Cat™ will be available from 12:00 – 4:00 p.m. May 7-8 and 21-22. After enjoying a day of fun in Kiddie Land, park goers can nosh on their favorite nostalgic foods such as chicken nuggets and mac and cheese, cosmic brownies, kiddie sundaes and more.

“Kiddie Land at Lake Compounce is the place to be this spring,” said Lake Compounce General Manager, Jeffery Davis. “We are rolling out the red carpet for our special guests Arthur™ and Pete the Cat™, and are ready for this pint sized bash to take place every single weekend this spring.”

The fun of Lake Compounce isn’t limited only to guests. The park continues to build out its team for the 2022 season, offering great pay, great perks, and a one-of-a-kind work environment delivering fun experiences to thousands of visitors. Lake Compounce recently made significant increases to pay rate for key positions including Rides, Food & Beverage and Aquatics. New hires in these roles can now earn as much as $18 per hour – no experience required! Additionally, Food & Beverage employees receive free meals all summer and Platinum Passes to enjoy Lake Compounce with family or friends on their days off. An open job fair will be held on Saturday, April 9 from 11:00 a.m. – 3:00 p.m. at the Main Gate. Job-seekers can also apply online any time at LakeCompounce.com/Employment.