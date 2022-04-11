Full artist lineup announced for Dollywood’s Rock The Smokies

PIGEON FORGE, Tennessee — Dollywood’s Rock the Smokies returns to the popular Pigeon Forge park for the first time since 2019, providing an inspirational way to put an exclamation point on the end of summer for families and church groups. Rock the Smokies takes place Saturday, Aug. 27 and features headline performances in DP’s Celebrity Theater by TobyMac and Newsboys.

Several other contemporary Christian artists visit during this well-loved event. Christian hip-hop artist Aaron Cole, Katy Nichole, sister pop duo RENEE and Ben Fuller are set to perform for park guests on stages in the park. All performances outside of DP’s Celebrity Theater are free with park admission. Actor and comedian Heath Arthur serves as the emcee for the performances in DP’s Celebrity Theater. Additional artists may be announced at a later date.

Tickets for the headline events are extremely popular, and premium seats tend to sell out quickly. Tickets go on sale April 14. Super early bird pricing ends June 24, and early bird pricing ends July 29.. Sign-ups for an exclusive pre-sale take place at rockthesmokiesfest.com.

Meet & Greet opportunities are available through the platinum VIP package. Special Dollywood season passholder pricing also is available on the event website.

By combining all the adventure of a day at the theme park with great music, Dollywood has crafted a unique event packed with fun for all ages. A ticket purchase includes admission to Dollywood. Discounts are available for groups, season passholders and guests who order tickets early. Packages are available that include VIP seating, t-shirts and much more!