Dynamic Technologies Group announces USD $4,000,000 private placement of units

TORONTO — Dynamic Technologies Group Inc. (TSXV: DTG, OTC:ERILF) ( “Dynamic” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a non-brokered private placement financing of 16,000,000 units (“Units”) at a price of CDN $0.3125 per Unit for gross proceeds to the Company of CDN $5,000,000 at an exchange rate of CDN $1.25 for each USD $1.00 (the “Offering”).

Each Unit will consist of one (1) common share in the capital of the Company (each a “Common Share”) and one (1) common share purchase warrant (each a “Warrant”). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to one (1) additional Common Share for a period of twenty-four (24) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.50 and thereafter until expiry on the date that is thirty-six (36) months from the date of issuance at an exercise price of $0.75.

All securities issued as part of the Offering will be subject to a four month and one day hold period.\ Closing of the Offering is subject to customary conditions, including receipt of all regulatory approvals. The Offering will close in multiple tranches the first of which is anticipated to close on April 14, 2022. The Company intends to use the proceeds of the Offering for working capital.