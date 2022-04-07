Dutch Wonderland opening early with an all new show and more entertainment than ever before

LANCASTER, Pa. — Opening Day at Dutch Wonderland arrives earlier than ever before for the longest and liveliest season in park history. Dutch Wonderland reopens its gates for the 2022 Season on Saturday, April 16 at 10:00 a.m., two weeks earlier than initially planned. Guests will find a year full of new events, new shows, the return of beloved characters, and so much more.

As Dutch Wonderland gets ready to reopen the castle gates once again, guests should get ready for a whirlwind year. Everyone’s favorite characters are back! Beginning May 28, park goers can once again meet and interact with Duke, Sir Brandon, Princess Brooke and Merlin the Magician. Sensational shows will offer an engaging way to rest up after wild rides, including an all new dive show, The Fantastical Flute, beginning April 30 in the Aqua Stadium. Guests looking for a mid-day pick-me-up can now try out an all new food stand, Merlin’s Pizza & Pasta Buffet, an all you can eat restaurant located next to the main gate.

“2022 is going to be one of the most exciting seasons ever at Dutch Wonderland,” says General Manager James Paulding. “With an all-new, spectacular show, the return of our beloved characters, and enhancements to our food and special events offerings, guests will find something new every time they visit Dutch Wonderland this season.”

An expanded events lineup makes Dutch Wonderland a hot destination for multiple visits. For the first time ever, guests will be able to bring their canine family members to the park on Sunday, May 15 for Duke’s Doggy Day. Carnival Days take over on May 21-22, featuring unique entertainment like stilt walkers, balloon twisters, jugglers and more. On Saturday, May 28, Duke’s Lagoon opens for the season. This June, adults are invited for a special after hours event for the first time ever. Nostalgia Night will take place on June 18, and guests 21+ are invited back to the park to play like a kid again.

The best way to visit Dutch Wonderland is with a Season Pass. From the all-thrills, no-frills Bronze to the top-shelf Platinum Pass offering unlimited visits all year long and goodies galore, Season Passes are available on easy four-payment plans starting as low as $20 for a limited time. Dutch Wonderland will be open every Saturday and Sunday from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. April 16 through May 22. Dutch Wonderland will return to daily operation beginning Friday, June 3.