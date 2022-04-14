Castle Park celebrates Springfest all week; adding staff for coming summer surge

RIVERSIDE, Calif. — Fun events are HOPpening at Castle Park over Easter weekend!

The Inland Empire’s Favorite Destination for Family Fun celebrates the season with its SpringFest event. From park-wide scavenger hunts to crafting and family photos with the Easter Bunny, SpringFest raises the fun level above and beyond the rides and award-winning miniature golf courses of Castle Park. Plus, Easter Sunday brings the return of the park’s annual egg hunt for children under 12. The Easter egg hunt begins at 1 p.m., followed later that day by a SpringFest raffle with plenty of great prizes up for grabs.

“What better way to ring in spring than with an Easter egg hunt?” says General Manager Ken Withers. “We’re glad to offer our seasons of special events for visitors, starting now with SpringFest and continuing all year long.”

Special SpringFest admission tickets including unlimited rides, a goodie pack, snack and craft are available now through Castle Park’s website for just $34.99.

Springtime activities means that the peak summer season can’t be far behind. Castle Park has kicked off a hiring surge to staff up to its summertime peak of approximately 325 Team Members, holding an in-person hiring fair every Wednesday at 4 p.m. and a Saturday job fair coming up at 12 noon on April 30. Visitors to any Castle Park fair can speak directly with hiring managers to learn about available seasonal and full-time roles and potentially get hired on the spot. At the April 30 job fair, all attendees will receive two free Castle Park admission tickets. Positions are available in departments including Food & Beverage, Maintenance, Ride Operations, Aquatics, and Park Services. People can also apply online at any time at CastlePark.com.