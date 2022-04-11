Bussink R80XL “Dream Wheel” grand opening April 13th.

American Dream and Skyviews of America’s highly-anticipated BUSSINK R80XL Observation Wheel, which provides a view of Manhattan’s iconic skyline for visitors of the American Dream complex in East Rutherford, will open April 13.

The Dream Wheel, will take guests up on a 30-minute, 300-feet high ride with sweeping views of the Manhattan skyline, the Hudson River and the Meadowlands.

The massive wheel has 27-climate controlled gondolas. One gondola can hold up to 16 passengers for a 30-minute rotation. There will also be VIP ticket “experiences” with seating for six at a time in a gondola with premium seating and “upscale décor.”

The observation wheel will be open seven days a week and be available for private events. Ticket prices have not been made available yet. A smaller Observation Wheel operated by Skyviews in Miami charges $17 plus tax for general admission.

Guests can bring confections from Deep Fried Love — an elevated food unit offering a gourmet approach to carnival favorites such as Deep-Fried Oreos, Nutella Funnel Cake and Fried Twinkies on board for their 30 minute ride.

Tickets will cost $29 for adults and $20 for children. There will be a military discount and a discount for Bergen County and Hudson County residents. The presale for tickets begins today.

“American Dream provides our guests with exhilarating experiences unrivaled anywhere else in the world,” said Don Ghermezian, CEO of American Dream. “The Dream Wheel is no exception as no other destination offers these remarkable views of Manhattan, the Hudson River and the New Jersey Meadowlands. It is sure to be loved by locals and tourists alike as it becomes an iconic New Jersey landmark.”

The Dream Wheel was built by Breman Mega Wheels of The Netherlands and it was designed by BUSSINK®. Breman has built similar but smaller wheels that are in Miami, Seattle, Myrtle Beach and Niagara Falls.