Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Grand National reopens this weekend

Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s famous twin tracked racing coaster, The Grand National, reopens this weekend just in time for the 2022 running of its famous namesake. To celebrate this, two brave jockeys have selected a train and raced through the ride’s famous drops, twists and along the thrilling final straight.

The Grand National was first opened in 1935 and is the only remaining twin-tracked rollercoaster in the UK. This means that it has two trains which race each other through the duration of the ride. The ride has a number of features named after jumps featured in the famous horse race which it takes its name from. The trains climb the lifthill and then pass under the ride’s famous They’re Off sign. They then race through Becher’s Brook, Valentine’ and Canal Turn before returning to the Winning Post.

During the winter, the Grand National has undergone a programme of maintenance work carried out which will make for a more enjoyable experience for riders and ensure the ride’s longevity. The ride has also had work carried out of the station and exterior walls have now been replaced by stylish glass panelling.

Amanda Thompson OBE, CEO of Blackpool Pleasure Beach, comments, “I’m delighted that the Grand National is under starter’s orders and about to open to guests in time for Easter. It couldn’t have been better timing that the ride will reopen on the same day as its famous namesake is being run.

“The Grand National has been thrilling riders for almost 90 years and the investment that we have recently made, and the work carried out on it, means that it will continue to do so for many more years. As the current custodian of Blackpool Pleasure Beach I believe that it is important that we maintain these classic rides so that they can continue to be enjoyed by guests for many more years.”

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is open daily throughout the Easter Holidays.