Warner Bros. 80 years of Tweety launches with 80 murals

BURBANK, Calif. — WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences (WMGBE) is reminding the world that Tweety is no ordinary canary by launching an 80th anniversary celebration on a global scale. As one of Looney Tunes most beloved characters, Tweety is known for being unflappable and unapologetically authentic. WMGBE has commissioned a diverse group of artists worldwide to design 80 original murals reflecting Tweety’s rich history and dynamic personality. The “80 Years of Tweety” campaign will kick off in Austin at SXSW 2022 on March 11, where the first group of murals will officially debut. The anniversary honors will continue throughout the year across the Studio with new Tweety content from HBOMax, WarnerMedia Kids & Family, along with new themed experiences and collections from Warner Bros. Consumer Products. The celebration will culminate on Tweety’s birthday on November 21, 2022.

Anchoring the “80 Years of Tweety” celebration, the stunning murals designed by a spirited group of artists will celebrate Tweety’s cheerful enthusiasm, cutes and smarts, as well as his endearing personality. Free for everyone to enjoy, these spectacular works of art will appear in the United States, United Kingdom, France, Germany, Poland, Spain, Italy, Mexico, Brazil, United Arab Emirates and more. In the United States, Tweety murals will be seen in more than 30 cities. To track where to find Tweety murals, as well as all things Tweety, please visit, Tweety’s Anniversary website.

“For eighty years, Tweety has marched to the beat of his own drum, inherently representing what it means to be unapologetically yourself. His endearing personality has made him a pop culture favorite and he’s known for making appearances in the most unexpected ways,” said Pam Lifford, President, WarnerMedia Global Brands and Experiences. “As a key member of the Looney Tunes franchise, we definitely wanted to celebrate Tweety’s 80th in a big way and are excited for the year-long celebration ahead. Keep your eyes out for him to pop up anywhere, from fashion to collectibles and more.”

To complete the murals, WMGBE collaborated with 16 artists, each with a different take on the tiny hero. Tweety’s signature yellow color runs through the designs, but the artists’ different styles will make each one uniquely beautiful. Artists have been selected through the lens of diversity across different countries, artistic mediums and expressions, ethnicities, genders and sexualities.

In addition to the murals, Tweety’s 80th Anniversary celebration features, products, content, experiences and much more: