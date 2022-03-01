Virtuix unveils “Gunslinger” game for Omni Arena

AUSTIN — Virtuix, creator of the “Omni Arena” virtual reality esports attraction, has released “Gunslinger,” the 7th game for Omni Arena. In Gunslinger, teams of up to four players work together to protect a Western town from a gang of plundering bandits. Players score points by safeguarding the town’s resources and fending off bandits with a variety of weapons scattered across town.

Gunslinger offers two rounds each time and provides varied gameplay that gives players lots of reasons to play again and again. Get ready to fire double-barreled shotguns, kill outlaws, and blow up some dynamite!

“Gunslinger is our most beautiful game to date,” said Jan Goetgeluk, Virtuix’s founder and CEO. “Walking and running around in a picturesque Western town is another incredible VR experience that’s only possible with Omni Arena’s 360-degree treadmills.”

Gunslinger will be added to Omni Arena’s weekly and monthly esports tournaments. The top teams on Gunslinger’s global leaderboard will win cash prizes from a $100,000 annual prize pool sponsored by Virtuix.