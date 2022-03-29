The Hollywood set is ready to be entered again! Movie Park Germany draws a positive conclusion after the opening weekend

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — The first cinematic scenes of the 2022 season have been shot and the spotlights are back in position! On March 25, Movie Park Germany was able to start the new season as planned and opened its doors to all movie and theme park fans, accompanied by the best spring weather. Not only was there more Hollywood action on the program schedule with the popular stunt show making its comeback as well as movie-like street entertainment – the first innovations of the 2022 season could also be sighted.

All in all, the Movie Park team draws a positive conclusion after the opening weekend: “The first weekend of the season was a successful start for us! This year we started the 2022 season not only with the best weather, but also without a pandemic-related postponement,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “The weekend was well attended overall and the feedback from our guests was consistently positive.”

In 2022, the project plan mainly includes investments in the park’s internal infrastructure and the general appearance of the park. Smaller innovations, such as freshly painted facades or themed park benches, have already been implemented. The new site sound system and 250 new speakers are now in use throughout the park. After two years of pandemic, Movie Park Germany was also able to bring the stunt show “Crazy Cops New York” back into the spotlight, which met with a positive response from numerous guests and filled the grandstand well. Street entertainment has also made a comeback and the well-known Hollywood look-alikes such as Marilyn Monroe or Miss Movie Park and the director provide movie-like entertainment for the guests again.

In the next few weeks, more important scenes are on the production schedule: The new “Gate 1” store, which directly adjoins the “Movie Park Studio Tour” attraction, will open its doors to visitors in about two weeks, offering merchandise and Dunkin’ Donuts specialties. The new children’s playground at the Santa Monica Pier, which is currently under construction, is expected to be completed by the end of May.

And as there is no business like show business, there will be even more entertainment in May, when the popular jet ski show makes a return to the Santa Monica Pier. The “New York City Plaza” stage will once again be taken over by the Movie Park show ensemble at the end of May, further supplementing the movie-like entertainment program. Overall, further design work on the facades and buildings, initial renovation work on the sanitary facilities, digital waiting time displays, and more shading will also find a place in the script for the 2022 season and Hollywood in Germany will be given a new shine bit by bit.

Movie Park Germany shows social commitment as a family park: charity weeks from April 11 to April 30, 2022

For all visitors who not only want to experience an exciting day at Germany’s largest movie and amusement park, but also wish to take on a charitable role, Movie Park Germany is organizing special charity weeks in April and is getting involved in a good cause with the start of the NRW Easter vacations. For every online ticket sold between April 11 and April 30, 2022, the park will donate 1 Euro to the UN Refugee Agency (UNHCR). This includes both dated and undated tickets. The only requirement is that the tickets are purchased during this specified period.

The UN initiative supports local people who have had to leave their Ukrainian homes due to the current situation. In Ukraine and neighboring countries, they provide humanitarian aid, take care of safe shelters or medical services to support the refugees.

In addition, Movie Park Germany recently joined the initiative “Bottroper Unternehmen helfen” (Bottrop’s companies help) and has already contributed the first donation items to be active on a local level as well. “Especially as a family theme park, it is important to us to support those affected and to make a contribution,” says Thorsten Backhaus. In addition, further actions are already being planned to support the refugees in the Bottrop area.