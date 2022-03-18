Sesame Workshop launches its first Sesame Street-themed educational play center

NEW YORK, N.Y. and SEOUL, South Korea — Sesame Workshop, the nonprofit media and education organization, is launching its first in a series of Sesame Street-themed Educational Play Centers (EPCs), interactive location-based experiences for young children that foster playful learning. Partnering with AVECS Creative Group, a Seoul-based agency, the first EPC will open in the new LOTTE Department Store Dongtan in Gyeonggi Province on March 18th.

“Sesame Street Learn & Play” is the first of five EPCs that Sesame Workshop and AVECS Creative Group will launch across Korea over the next five years. Research has shown that children learn best through play as they are cognitively, physically, and socially engaged in activities that they’re interested in, and play provides opportunities to try new things. Classes include Cooking, Science, Art, Music & Dance, and Messy Sensory Play. All activities are designed with whole child learning objectives which infuses hands-on learning throughout the play experiences. Décor features Sesame Street’s beloved, colorful characters and iconic scenery, making for a welcoming and immersive experience.

“We are thrilled to be launching Sesame Workshop’s first Educational Play Center in South Korea, where Sesame Street has been a beloved and recognized brand for many years,” said Will DePippo, Senior Director of Asia Pacific, Sesame Workshop. “We know that playful learning boosts academic skills, as well as physical and social-emotional development. Combining our 50+ years of producing world-renowned educational content and themed attractions with AVECS’ industry-leading expertise in building best-in-class experiential offerings locally, we are expanding our efforts to help South Korean children become creative and engaged learners for life.” Sesame Street is available in South Korea on free-to-air public broadcaster EBS and via Pay-TV on CJ E&M. Sesame Street content can also be seen through the LG Smart TV app as well as on Coupang Play, a major Korean streaming platform.

“We are excited to partner with Sesame Workshop to present the world’s first Educational Play Center in South Korea,” said Park Hong-bin, CEO of AVECS Creative Group. “Sesame Street Learn & Play Center is a unique multi-educational play facility for children of all ages – offering fun-filled activities, recreation and play in an environment based on the philosophy of the household education brand that all Koreans love and trust – Sesame Street.”

As location-based entertainment and demand for in-person experiences continue to grow globally, Sesame Workshop is creating a variety of in-person engagement opportunities for kids and their families. The Sesame Street EPC offers a “Learn through Play” model with activities such as skills classes, interactive play experiences, and Sesame Street character interactions, in addition to food and beverage, and merchandising possibilities.

“Our goal at Sesame Street Learn & Play is for kids to have a positive, playful learning experience, inspiring them to become lifelong learners and helping them thrive in all aspects of their growth,” said Choi Soung-ah, Executive Vice President, AVECS Creative Group. “We want all kids to leave the center feeling like they were successful.”

“South Korea is the first location for what we plan to be a multi-market approach for Sesame Street EPCs,” said Jen Ahearn, Vice President, Strategic Partnerships, Sesame Workshop. “We will work with regional partners to customize our proprietary curriculum to adapt to local cultural needs and provide interactive, playful, and learning experiences that encourage children to connect and engage in their world.”