Pursuit brings ultimate flying ride, FlyOver, to Chicago’s Navy Pier

CHICAGO — FlyOver, an immersive flight ride from global attractions and hospitality company Pursuit, is bringing its ultimate flying ride to Chicago’s historic Navy Pier. The exciting attraction will take guests on a multi-sensory journey as they soar over iconic locations and natural wonders from around the globe as part of a cutting-edge entertainment experience.

Anticipated to debut in fall 2023, FlyOver will be located near the Centennial Wheel along Chicago’s vibrant waterfront. The attraction, the first of its kind in Chicago, will feature an immersive storytelling adventure through the film’s signature flight ride theatre and pre-show entertainment.

Modeled after Pursuit’s popular FlyOver attractions in the energetic cities of Vancouver, Reykjavik, and Las Vegas, FlyOver in Chicago will open with a signature flight ride in addition to showcasing its growing portfolio of stunning flight ride films. These films enable guests to soar across places like Zion National Park and the Grand Canyon in the American West, the dramatic volanoes and glaciers of Iceland and the expansive rocky mountains vistas in Canada.

“The launch of FlyOver in Chicago will provide visitors with a truly unforgettable experience showcasing some of the most iconic and visually stunning landscapes within Chicago, throughout the US, and beyond,” said Lisa Adams, Vice President, FlyOver Attractions by Pursuit. “Our FlyOver concepts around the world, and our new Chicago attraction will push the boundaries of escape and take guests on the ultimate flying ride adventure.”

A 65-foot spherical screen will surround guests as they glide through flight rides that showcase picturesque landscapes shot in stunning destinations from around the globe. The attraction uses a state-of-the-art moving platform with six degrees of motion that enable guests to feel every sweeping movement of the journey. Special effects including wind, mist and location-specific scents heighten the immersive flight ride as guests hang suspended with their feet dangling above the world’s most stunning natural wonders.

“As Navy Pier continues to evolve, FlyOver will use its unique cutting-edge technology and breathtaking content to transform the former IMAX space giving our Chicago neighbors and out-of-town visitors soaring new adventures,” said Navy Pier President and CEO Marilynn Gardner.

Construction of the flight ride theatre is expected to begin in spring. This new Chicago experience will mark the fourth FlyOver attraction for the global attractions and hospitality brand, following the highly anticipated launch of FlyOver on the Las Vegas Strip in September 2021.

“Our growth story is driven by our refresh, build, buy strategy and commitment to expand our global collection of iconic, unforgettable and inspiring attraction and hospitality experiences,” said David Barry, President, Pursuit. “Creating a FlyOver attraction in Chicago and within an iconic destination like the Navy Pier, marks another milestone in Pursuit’s strategic growth. The new attraction will enable us to connect Chicago’s 29 million overnight visitors with the feeling of flight across stunning natural wonders of the United States and beyond.”