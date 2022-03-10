ProSlide celebrates groundbreaking intellectual property judgement

ProSlide Technology Inc. is pleased to announce a landmark legal victory in a court ruling that protects its groundbreaking RallyPOINT designs. The decision was rendered by Ankara 1st Civil Court for Intellectual and Industrial Rights (“IP Court”) in Turkey – an important jurisdiction for intellectual property law – and ruled that ProSlide’s RallyPOINT design possessed ‘individual character’. This determination allows ProSlide’s innovative design to enjoy all the intellectual property protections afforded by the Industrial Property Code (IP Code).

“We’re extremely pleased with the court’s ruling and the outcome of this case”, says ProSlide Vice-President, Products Greg White. “Intellectual property rights protect true innovation. By securing the rights to these patents, it protects water parks around the world that invest in true, authentic and innovative water rides.”

The court’s ruling and reasoning was recently examined in the article The Role of Informed User and Freedom of Choice in the Assessment of Individual Character of a Design, by Gün & Partners – the leading Turkish IP law firm representing ProSlide in the case. Published on the legal review site MARQUES, the author notes that the court’s decision “will pave the way for providing a broader protection to designs”.