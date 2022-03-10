Morey’s Piers recognized for its world-class commitment to safety and guest service

THE WILDWOODS, N.J. — Morey’s Piers in Wildwood, NJ, was one of five winners to receive the International Ride Operator Certification (iROC) Operations Audit Excellence Award. International Ride Training (IRT) announced the winners at its recent Ride Camp Safety Seminar held at Carowinds Park in Charlotte, NC.

The International Ride Operator Certification program requires amusement parks to train and adhere to International Ride Training’s proprietary “Ten Critical Components” of safe ride operations. These critical components are designed to ensure that guests of iROC parks, from small children to seasoned thrill seekers, have the safest and most enjoyable day of their summers. iROC certified parks also submit to unannounced operational audits from IRT auditors who gauge ride operator performance on over thirty criteria each ride cycle to ensure that operators perform at a level commensurate with their training.

“iROC-certified parks show the highest commitment to guest safety and service in the industry, and these five operations teams embody the very best of the best in the amusement industry,” commented Patty Beazley, Owner/Managing Member of IRT. “It is an exceptionally special recognition considering the pandemic and staffing challenges that all teams faced last year.” Of the over 30 IRT client parks in the US, only five parks received this distinction in 2021.

“We are exceptionally proud of our team’s stellar performance in 2021,” said Dino Fazio, Director of Pier Operations. “Our commitment to Guest and Associate safety, while providing a best-in-class Guest experience, is at the heart of everything we do.”

Each recipient took home the coveted Golden Thumb statue when the award recipients were honored at the recently held International Ride Operator Safety School. This Ride Operations Safety School (Ride Camp) is held annually to certify Instructor Trainers, who in turn certify trainers back at their home facility. Dino Fazio has served as the School Director since 2012, helping IRT develop the four-day program into an engaging, informative, and essential part of our Industry’s diverse educational offerings.

Over 140 attendees from parks around the country gathered to learn from the best in the industry.

“The time and dedication that our ride operations team puts in year over year to uphold the highest standards in safety, training, and guest service in the industry is truly admirable,” stated Maggie Wisniewski, Spokeswoman for Morey’s Piers. “Our seasonal ride operators should also take pride in this prestigious award, knowing that they also play a major role in this award-winning team.”