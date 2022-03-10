Magical memories and fantastic events in 2022 at Blackpool Pleasure Beach

At Blackpool Pleasure Beach it isn’t just about the rides. As well as a line-up including ten thrilling rollercoasters, the UK’s only Nickelodeon Land and Wallace and Gromit ride, plus much more, there is a whole host of events and live entertainment taking place throughout 2022.

From escorted climbs to the very top of the UK’s tallest rollercoaster to the world’s most spectacular ice show, there is something for everyone and magic memories to be created which the whole family can enjoy.

Ever-popular Late Night Riding events take place on nine dates throughout the 2022 season so guests can enjoy their favourite rides late into the evening. A number of these events will also include a spectacular fireworks display to round off the night.

FY4 and The Hub are the home of on-park entertainment at Blackpool Pleasure Beach. As well as enjoying the very best in entertainment, guests can also sample delicious food and drink. In June guests will have the chance to break a record and win exclusive Pleasure Beach prizes with the return of Summertime Games. Throughout September guests can enjoy traditional German food, drink and entertainment at Oktoberfest in the Hub. In time for Halloween the terrifying Journey To Hell event returns where guests will get to experience the park, and a number of rides, like never before.

Take your visit to Blackpool Pleasure Beach to new heights with an escorted walk up one of the park’s famous rollercoasters. Walk The Big One takes participants up 420 steps to the very top of the UK’s tallest rollercoaster whilst Walk The Big One XL builds on this and takes guests to parts of the ride they have never been before. Walk The Woodie is a special experience where guests have the chance to walk up the lift hill of the park’s oldest rollercoaster, The Big Dipper. As well as experiencing amazing views, participants can find out more about the ride’s history.

Blackpool Pleasure Beach is the home of live entertainment with shows and events taking place throughout the year. The world’s most spectacular ice show, Hot Ice, returns this summer with a brand new production, Rapture. Hot Ice Rapture is a coolly unique production. If you think you’ve seen ice shows before, think again! This cutting edge form of live entertainment brings the drama of theatre and promises to keep you on the edge of your seats.

Evolution of Magic, Glitch, is fast paced, thoroughly entertaining for all the family and is truly a show not to be missed! Enjoy this mind blowing illusion show starring magician and illusionist Craig Christian and Elizabeth from Britain’s Got Talent.

In December there are plenty of magical festive events for the whole family. Take your seats for Cinderella the Pantomime – the seemingly impossible is made possible with the help of true friends, a little bit of magic, the power of dreams and a happy ever after to create a show which will bring smiles and laughter to every audience. It’s a seasonal must for the whole family. Guests can also visit Santa in his Grotto and enjoy the festive fun experiences guided by our magical elves through our winter wonderland.

Adults can enjoy a fabulous evening at Blackpool Pleasure Beach’s Shaken Not Stirred Christmas Party Nights. Enjoy a festive three course meal with a mesmerising performances throughout. The show will include a host of acts including sensational singers and dancers to complete your ultimate Christmas Party Night.