Licensing Expo heads to Las Vegas with 170+ exhibitors and growing from all major categories 

LAS VEGAS, Nev. — Licensing Expo is gearing up to host the consumer product industry’s most memorable and productive in-person get together in three years, with a growing roster of brands signing on daily to exhibit at the in-person event to be held at the Mandalay Bay Convention Center in Las Vegas, NV, May 24-26, 2022.

Produced in partnership with industry trade association Licensing International, the not-to-be-missed event continues to lock in cross-category brands from around the world, from sports to gaming, entertainment, corporate brands and artists, with 17 countries represented to-date. With 40 new companies confirmed in the past 4 weeks alone, the event now comprises more than 170 exhibitors signed on to date, indicating the appetite and confidence for the event’s return this May. The exhibitor list is now available online and is accessible here.

“Licensing Expo returns in-person for the first time since 2019, and excitement among the industry is palpable,” said Anna Knight, SVP of Licensing, Informa Markets. “This is a business-critical time in the calendar for brands, manufacturers, and retailers alike – they’re coming with a pen in hand ready to ink new deals and discover the new trends that will line their shelves in the coming years, but also to reconnect in-person possibly for the first time since the pandemic.”

Commenting on Licensing Expo’s return, Knight also remarked: “The licensing industry is built on relationships, and we’re delighted to be able to provide a safe and comfortable environment for people to reconnect, strengthen existing partnerships, celebrate successes and do business at scale face-to-face for the first time in three years. We’re also extremely excited to showcase Location-Based Experiences as the event’s theme, creating even more opportunities for brands to engage and inspire attendees in new ways.”

The event is on track to showcase brands from all major and emerging categories, including character and entertainment, fashion and apparel, gaming and eSports, FMCG, attractions and theme parks, sports, art and design, non-profits, and museums. Latest exhibitors confirmed include Banijay Brands, Legendary Entertainment, Hasbro, MGA Entertainment, Warner Bros. Consumer Products, Epic Story Media, Mattel, NBCUniversal, Sony Pictures Consumer Products, Lego, Joester Loria Group, Beanstalk, Buzzfeed, The Pokémon Company, Falcon’s Creative Group, TOHO, Bravado, Zag, Ubisoft, Wildbrain CPLG, NFL Players Association, Shell Oil Company, Crunchyroll, Buzzfeed, Games Workshop, Jazwares, King Features, WWE, Moonbug Entertainment, Peanuts Worldwide, BANDAI NAMCO Entertainment America, Frida Kahlo, Yale University, MGM Studios, Spin Master, BBC Studios, Crayola Properties, and many more.