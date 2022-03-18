Kings Island announces opening date and 2022 special events calendar

MASON, Ohio — Kings Island announced today it will kick off its 50th Anniversary season on Saturday, April 16. Several other special events will take place throughout the season including a daylong celebration on April 29, Kings Island’s birthday. The Golden Celebration, a summer-long event beginning Memorial Day weekend, will feature brand new entertainment highlighting special moments from the amusement park’s first 50 years.

2022 Kings Island Special Events

In addition to more than 100 rides and attractions, Kings Island guests have a lot to look forward to during the 2022 season. View the full events line-up on Kings Island’s website, www.visitkingsisland.com/events. Highlights include:

Guests can experience all of the fun and thrills this season, including unlimited visits to enjoy the 50th Anniversary season, Halloween Haunt and WinterFest, with a 2022 Platinum or Gold Season Pass.