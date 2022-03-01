JRA Chief Operating Officer, Dan Schultz to retire after more than 40 years in the attractions industry

CINCINNATI, Ohio — Dan Schultz, Chief Operating Officer of JRA – Part of RWS Entertainment Group has announced his retirement after 29 years in the company and over 40 years in the attractions industry. His retirement is effective April 1.

Schultz’s four decades of diversified operations and management experience in the attractions industry, great sense of vision and ability to lead clients through the ideation process have been integral to the success of JRA. He has served as JRA’s executive liaison with such clients as, Six Flags, Calaway Park, Crayola, Santa’s Village, Paramount Parks, Cedar Fair, Gilroy Gardens and the Arab American National Museum. In addition to his project consulting work, Dan has provided management and support for JRA’s overall creative efforts, personnel needs and marketing strategies. He has also managed the staff assignments and work schedules for over 200 JRA projects.

Throughout his career, Schultz has managed a wide variety of theme park departments, including entertainment, guest services, zoology, fire and safety, electronics, rides and maintenance, operations and show production. Before joining JRA in 1993, Schultz held a myriad of positions for Kings Entertainment (now Cedar Fair). Those roles included Director of Entertainment at Hanna-Barbera’s Marineland, Manager of Entertainment and Attractions at Kings Island, Director of Operations at Hanna-Barbera Land, Director of Operations at Kings Productions, and Manager, Entertainment Attractions & Guest Services at Kings Island.

“I’ve known Dan Schultz for close to 50 years,” said Keith James, JRA President. “Not only has he been an outstanding colleague and mentor to our staff, but he will always be a close and trusted friend. All of us at JRA congratulate him on his retirement and wish him the best in this next chapter.”

“While I have worked on some truly fantastic projects and have seen some amazing places after four decades in the industry, what I will miss most about this business is the people – our clients, our colleagues around the world and the great team at JRA that I’ve had the pleasure of working with every day for the last 29 years. That being said, as I embark on this new adventure, I look forward to traveling with my wife Patty and spending more time with my three sons and their families.”