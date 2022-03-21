John Leslie Worrell was born on October 19, 1944 in El Dorado, KS; the son of George Albert Sr. and Virginia Rose (Boley) Worrell. He earned his bachelor’s degree in mathematics from Wichita State University and began his master’s degree in Engineering. John worked for 42 years at Chance Manufacturing starting as a design engineer and retiring as a production manager.

“John was hired by my dad in 1967 as a design engineer,” offered Dick Chance of Chance Rides. “He worked his way up in the Chance organization over the years as a very dedicated and loyal employee who would always do what ever it takes to get the job done to service our customers. He served as VP of Engineeing and was active in ASTM and AIMS and later became VP of Production until his retirement in 2010. He is one of the last of the original team that started with Harold to build the company and we will always remember his contributions to the company to become a leader in the amusement ride industry.”

“I got to know John through the work I did with Chance, AIMS and ASTM,” stated Tom Sheehan of The Sheehan Firm. “He had a great dry sense of humor and certainly knew how to stand his ground.”

John and Sandra Lynn Lucas were untied in marriage on May 4, 1980, at the LCC. After his long work days, John could be found tending to his cows, serving on the Butler REC board. He was a lifetime member of the Leon Masonic Lodge. He loved attending activities for his children and grandchildren. If the TV was on you could bet it was on Everybody Loves Raymond or an old western. He enjoyed coffee with friends, usually driving them crazy with his repetitive stories. He was a faithful member of the Leon Christian Church and took pride in being an elder.

His greatest joy in life was his family, which includes, his wife, Sandra of the home; John’s daughter, Leslie Suzanne Worrell of Maine; John’s son, Brandon John Worrell of Kansas City, MO and Brandon’s children, Owen Arthur and Audrey Ann Worrell; John and Sandra’s son, Levi (Stephanie) Worrell of Douglass Stephanie’s children, Konnor David, Michael Scott and Charlie (Dick Butkus) James Kielhorn, Levi’s daughter, Natalie Anne and their daughter, Avian Michelle Worrell; John and Sandra’s daughter, Jessie Jane Worrell of Council Grove; brothers, David Lee (Nancy) Worrell of Andover and Steven Clark (Susan) Worrell of Wichita; sister-in-law, Kathy (Worrell) Newcom of Leon; and aunt, Helen Boley of Derby; Sandra’s siblings, Mary Joyce (Stan) Cross of Texas, Carla (Steve) McCune of El Dorado, Kathy (Robet) Downs of Derby, and sister-in-law Debbie Lucas of El Dorado. As well many nieces and nephews. John passed away on March 17, 2022 in Wichita, KS.

He is preceded in death by his parents, George and Virginia; stepmother, Violet (Duncan) Worrell; by his in-laws, Avery and Lois Lucas; brothers, George Albert Worrell, Jr., Dent E. Worrell; and brother in law James (Luke) Lucas. Friends may gather with family at Carlson Funeral Home on Tuesday, March 22 from 5-7 pm. Funeral service will be held at the Leon Christian Church on Wednesday, March 23 at 10 am; burial will follow at Leon Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be directed to B.A.S.E for the John Worrell Memorial Scholarship to assist Bluestem H.S. students with an interest in agriculture or to the Leon Christian Church.

Please sign his online guestbook at www.carlsonkirbymorris.com