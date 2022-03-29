Intamin: “Pantheon” – Busch Gardens Williamsburg, USA￼

On March 25th, 2022 Busch Gardens Williamsburg successfully opened “Pantheon”, their key attraction and most anticipated coaster of 2022, which at the same time is the world’s fastest multi LSM Launch Coaster.

“Pantheon” combines the might of five Roman gods in one record breaking display of strength, speed and power. The gods referenced in Pantheon’s theme are Pluto, Neptune, Mercury, Minerva and Jupiter. Each god represents a different aspect of the ride: Pluto represents the two inversions, Minerva the launches and boosts, Mercury stands for speed, Neptune for height and Jupiter represents the drop.

Utilizing Intamin’s most powerful LSM launch system, this highly thrilling record-breaking coaster has a height of 55 meters (180ft) and a physical track length of just over 1’000 meters (3’280 ft).

At a top speed of approx. 117 km/h (73mph), reached after the 95° vertical drop, passengers will be able to feel pure adrenalin when riding this impressive roller coaster. Featuring a total of four breathtaking launches of which three are forward and one is backward, five airtime hills, two inversions, a stunning 95°drop, gripping elements and electrifying turns, this coaster can be described as a coaster enthusiast’s dream creating an unforgettable ride experience.

The two 20-seats nicely themed trains with ergonomically shaped seats and over-the- shoulder-lap-bar, ensure maximum freedom and comfort in combination with highest safety for the passengers.

Intamin is proud of having contributed to the success of Busch Gardens Williamsburg and would like to thank the entire team for the outstanding cooperation.