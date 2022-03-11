IAAPA Expo Asia 2022 cancelled due to COVID-19-related uncertainties in the Hong Kong region

ORLANDO — IAAPA, the global association for the attractions industry, today announced IAAPA Expo Asia, has been cancelled for 2022. Originally scheduled to take place in Hong Kong SAR, China, this June, the cancellation is in response to the continued impact of COVID-19 in the region.

“Providing an opportunity for our members to meet face-to-face, conduct business, and move our industry forward has always been a top priority for our association,” said Hal McEvoy, President and CEO, IAAPA. “Our team has been working tirelessly on this year’s Expo in Hong Kong. Unfortunately, the ongoing impact of COVID-19 in Hong Kong, and continued travel and business restrictions have reduced the feasibility of hosting a successful Expo in Asia in June. After careful consideration, and with significant input from members, exhibitors, the IAAPA Board of Directors and our team, we have decided it is best to cancel this year’s IAAPA Expo Asia.”

“We understand the importance of sharing this decision in a timely manner,” noted June Ko, vice president and executive director, IAAPA APAC, “We want to ensure our exhibitors and members have time to adjust their plans for the year. The Asia-Pacific region is an important part of the global attractions industry, and we remain committed to serving our members by providing opportunities to share, learn, buy, and connect with each other through other events and channels. We are developing alternative in-person events for our members to network in the APAC region in 2022 and will shift our focus to creating an outstanding IAAPA Expo Asia 2023.”

Current contracted exhibitors and sponsors will be provided several opportunities for leveraging their investments in the 2022 show and the IAAPA Global Sales Team will coordinate with each exhibitor and sponsor on the next steps. Exhibitors may also reach out to the sales team via email at ExhibitSales@IAAPA.org for additional information.

Plans are well underway for IAAPA Expo Europe, which will be held in London, United Kingdom in September, and IAAPA Expo which will return to Orlando, Florida in November. Exhibit space for both events is still available. Attendee registration for the Expos will open later this spring. Other information about IAAPA’s Expos and events can be found on IAAPA.org/Expos.