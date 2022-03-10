Hollywood shines in new splendor in 2022: Movie Park Germany invests generously in its park infrastructure and family-friendly offers

BOTTROP-KIRCHHELLEN — New sets, fresh props and even more blockbuster feeling: Movie Park Germany is redesigning its movie set in detail for the 2022 season! For this purpose, Germany’s largest movie and amusement park is investing extensively in the expansion of its park infrastructure, the general appearance of the park and is consistently continuing its quality strategy.

A new addition to the Hollywood theme is the elaborately designed “Gate 1” store, which complements the experience around the “Movie Park Studio Tour” coaster with merchandise and F&B offers. A brand-new play world for the “Santa Monica Pier” themed area, more shaded spots for guests and digital waiting time displays are also on this year’s production schedule. To make Hollywood in Germany sound even better, a new sound system and 250 new speakers will be added throughout the park to provide movie-quality site sound. This season, the park’s team is also hoping for a major scene change: The popular stunt show “Crazy Cops New York” and the attractions that have been closed for the last two years due to the pandemic are waiting for their action-packed comeback. Starting March 25 at 10 a.m., Hollywood in Germany will once again open its doors to all visitors.

“After the opening of our new main attraction ‘Movie Park Studio Tour’ last year, we are now increasingly focusing on a qualitative upgrade of the park and its infrastructure before and during the 2022 season,” says Managing Director Thorsten Backhaus. “In doing so, we are not only investing in new offers and the general appearance of the park but are also specifically addressing the wishes of our guests and dedicating ourselves to topics that play an important role for their stay.”

Shopping after the coaster ride: new “Gate 1” shop opening

The blockbuster experience around the “Movie Park Studio Tour” family roller coaster, which opened last year to mark the park’s 25th anniversary, is being further expanded. The new “Gate 1” store lets guests dive even closer into the world of the movie studios. In addition to souvenir items related to the park and the new Multi Dimension Coaster, Dunkin’ Donuts specialties are also offered here, which sweeten guests’ break from filming in Hollywood in Germany and can be consumed on the adjoining outdoor terrace. “Gate 1” will be automatically accessible via the exits of the water attraction “Excalibur – Secrets of the Dark Forest” and the “Movie Park Studio Tour” and will further merge the themed area “The Hollywood Studio Set”.

Currently, Movie Park Germany’s production crew is also working on strong thematic collaborations, such as with the well-known YouTube channel “Ride Review”. Also the official soundtrack of the “Movie Park Studio Tour”, composed by IMAscore, and a special vinyl LP will be offered at “Gate 1” during the season.

Hollywood sounds even better now: new site sound system in the park

A real Hollywood blockbuster also lives from a good soundtrack and music! With a completely new site sound system, which is also used in world-renowned parks such as Disneyland Paris and Universal Studios, Movie Park wants to create a more immersive overall experience for its individual themed worlds and complement them with cinematic music based on recent technology. The audio transmission will be completely digital. A total of 250 speakers of the latest generation will be installed and color matched.

Action-packed comeback: stunt show “Crazy Cops New York”, “The Lost Temple”, “Time Riders” and “Roxy 4-D” theater

After two years of the Corona pandemic, Movie Park is planning an important change of scene this season: The “Roxy 4-D” cinema, “The Lost Temple” and “Time Riders” are supposed to be put back into operation – if the current Covid-19 rules allow it – and the “Crazy Cops New York” stunt show is also planned to be back on the daily program schedule. The popular Folco team is returning from Italy with a current world record and will again create a spectacular atmosphere with squealing tires, astonishing stunts and explosive scenes in the 2022 season. Last year in Milan, the stunt crew managed to set a world record for the fastest tire change on a two-wheeler – one of many scenes that will also find their place in this year’s show. More action is also in the pipeline for the future: Movie Park’s creative team is already working on a new concept for the storyline and the set for the 2023 season. Currently, the park is conducting a detailed survey and market research to specifically address guests’ ideas and wishes.

New production for the green screen: twelve electric charging points

Movie Park Germany is also increasingly committed to climate protection and sustainability. For example, twelve new electric charging points will be put into operation for guests in front of the main entrance before the start of the season. Each charging point has a capacity of 22 kW. An average electric car with a 40 kWh battery is thus fully charged in 2 to 2.5 hours. Information on the terms of use will soon be available on the park’s website.

More cinematic adventures for kids: new play world at “Santa Monica Pier”

Action scenes are not just for adults. That is why a large new play area for children will be built during the season in the “Santa Monica Pier” themed area. For this, the former “Little Harbor” will be replaced by a completely new version. In cooperation with the manufacturer eibe, the number one provider for sustainable and safe playground equipment, a specifically for Movie Park designed Baywatch tower including a slide and inspired by Californian beaches, will be created. Thematically appropriate playground equipment, such as a large climbing fish and trampolines, will furthermore be added. A special highlight is the integrated water playground.

For a structured day on set: digital waiting time displays

Even Hollywood stars and VIP guests must wait sometimes. For a better planning and to give guests an overview, Movie Park Germany will be installing digital waiting time displays in the park over the course of the season, simultaneously fulfilling a long-held wish of its guests.

Expansion of the F&B offer: Coca-Cola freestyle stations in the park and new department director

From the Lanxess Arena up to Hollywood in Germany: Shortly before this season, Movie Park welcomed Sven Hoter as its new Director Food & Beverage. With him and his many years of expertise, the park’s F&B department is to be further developed in the future and new offers will be created.

As one of the new highlights in its product portfolio, Movie Park Germany is setting up three freestyle stations within the park with its long-standing partner Coca-Cola. Just in time for the start of the season, guests can then mix their own drinks with different flavors. Those who want to try the taste of Hollywood can also choose the “Marilyn’s Pinky Punch” or “Sam’s Sweet Secret” drinks especially created for Movie Park.

Updates for a short break on set: sunshades, sanitary facilities, new benches

During the season, projects that were paused due to Covid-19 will be resumed. Among other things, the first sanitary facilities will be renovated and redesigned. A total of 50 new themed benches are also planned for on-set shooting breaks. To provide more protection from the sun, some highly frequented areas will be shaded.

Extended Cut of the 2022 season: more days of operation, more Halloween

In the 2022 season, even more movie-related fun is on the shooting schedule. Movie Park is not only expanding its days of operation in September, but also adding four extra Halloween event days to quicken the guests’ pulses. For all those who cannot wait to face the dark, the Halloween Horror Festival will already start on September 24 and finally end on November 13. On a total of 27 event days, the darkest hour of the year will then strike again for visitors. As a result, the Horrorwood Studios will open their doors longer than ever before!