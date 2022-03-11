High-flying thrills return to the Grand Strand this weekend

MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — The Grand Strand’s newest amusement park, The Funplex Myrtle Beach, will officially reopen for its first full season Saturday, March 12. In addition to high-flying thrills, The Funplex offers food and fun for the whole family. New for 2022, The Funplex will add three custom- built carnival-style games, a full-service Dippin’ Dots kiosk featuring eight flavors, a photo booth, a glow- in-the-dark bubble wand cart, and new menu options at Off-the-Coast Beach Bar and Grill.

Featuring seven rides, Funplex Myrtle Beach guests can take flight on Mach Fun, the tallest, interactive 360˚flying jet ride in North America; choose their experience with two different seating options riding along the longest track of its kind in the world on the Fun in the Sun roller coaster; experience weightlessness on Sky Velocity, spin around and around on Hook & Slice and soar through the air on Up & Overboard. Hang Ten and the Sunny Day Swings will keep the youngest guests smiling.

“The Funplex Myrtle Beach was well received when it opened in 2021,“ said Brian Williams, The Lahn Hospitality and Amusement Group’s CEO. “We believe the new games and menu options will round out the guest experience as we head into our first full season.”

Working with legendary amusement game manufacturer Bob’s Space Racers, The Funplex will offer its guests three new, custom-built games, including a Plinko-style puck drop game, a Kiddie Striker, and a 4- player water race game.

Just steps from the beach and facing Ocean Avenue, Off-the-Coast Beach Bar & Grill’s 2022 menu will include new handheld sandwiches, popcorn, pretzels, ICEE, corn dogs, and frozen drinks to its full menu of family favorites.

Open March through October and located at 1405 North Ocean Boulevard between 14th and 15th Avenue, The Funplex offers thrills day and night. Operating days, hours, individual ride tickets, credit packages, and unlimited wristbands are available at thefunplex.com, saving guests up to 35%.