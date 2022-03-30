Golf Outing at the 2022 Golden Ticket Awards

SAN ANTONIO, Texas — Amusement Today has announced the return of the annual live event to accompany the Golden Ticket Awards this year, scheduled for September 9 & 10, 2022, in San Antonio, Texas. Two parks will serve as our host parks: Morgan’s Wonderland (Friday night) and Six Flags Fiesta Texas (Saturday) will host the event and ceremonies.

Attendees will be staying at the beautiful J.W. Marriott Resort, home to a water park, tennis and pickleball courts as well as two professional PGA approved golf courses, which includes The Oaks course designed by Greg Norman.

A annual golf outing at the Golden Ticket Awards has been added to the event weekend as a way to enhance the event as well as provide a fundraising opportunity for the National Roller Coaster Museum & Archives (NRCMA). The outing will be held on Friday, Sept. 9, at 8 a.m. sharp with group consecutive tee times.

Please, email the committee chair — Baynum Painting’s Walt Bowser (walt@baynumpainting.com) — if interested in participating as an individual or foursome. Interested participants MUST email Walt Bowser to secure their name on the list (limited spots available).