Get super soaked at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Water Parks in Mexico and the Dominican Republic

Grab your swim trunks, apply some sunscreen, and get the kids for some fun in the sun! Travelers looking to escape the cold can head to Mexico or the Dominican Republic for the ultimate family escape to Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts offering some of the resort-based best water parks an abundance of excitement, and gallons upon gallons of fun.

Families with older kids should consider Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya, which opened its doors in August 2021 and features the largest themed water park in Mexico. Meanwhile, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana offers smaller slides for nonstop fun for younger families. Both properties are home to Aqua Nick, a haven for kids littered with twisting slides, elaborate water structures, several pools and even the opportunity to receive the ultimate Nickelodeon badge of honor – getting Slimed.

So why are these water parks the best for families?

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya: Encompassing six-acres of Nickelodeon-themed fun, Aqua Nick at Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Riviera Maya is surrounded by lush tropical gardens and features over 2,000-square-feet of wild slides, and 1,820-square-feet of river rides and more. For the little ones, Bikini Bottom Beach is at the epicenter of Aqua Nick and home to classic under-the-sea icons such as SpongeBob’s pineapple and Patrick’s Rock. Soak and splash family members with various water guns, or even get Super Slimed under the enormous orange Nickelodeon bucket. When they’re all tuckered out, head over to Paw Patrol Adventure Bay where they can make their way down the tower on any of its tube and body slides including the Hero Half Pipe and Puppy Plunge.

Thrill-seekers should head to Soak Summit Tower. Towering 59 feet high, guests are welcomed with amazing landscape views of the water park once at the top of the main structure. Each child can choose their path down on a variety of zig zagging body and tube slides. Tackle The Big Plunge, Tubular Twist, Riptide Rush, Swirl ‘n’ Whirl, or any of the others for an exhilarating journey back down to Earth. After a long day stroll over to Nick Live! Poolside where regular live shows are conducted throughout the day, with some even pulling contestants right from the water to participate in outrageous games and contests. Winners get the reward of a slime dousing!

Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana: Similar to the Riviera Maya property, Nickelodeon Hotels & Resorts Punta Cana offers a Nickelodeon-themed Caribbean getaway for families. Of course, at the center of activities and fun at the resort is the property’s own version of Aqua Nick housed within Nickelodeon Place. Equipped with an immense tipping bucket atop the main tower (just under the iconic looking orange Nickelodeon blimp), families and kids can make their way around the appropriately colored orange and green structure, cruising down a variety of water slides, jumping on splash pads, and unwinding after a long day on the lazy river.

Head on over to Nick Live! Poolside for a collection of games to partake in and the opportunity to get slimed! Additionally, just a short walk away from Aqua Nick is Character Central where kids can visit their beloved Nickelodeon characters. From Dora the Explorer, SpongeBob SquarePants, and Chase and Marshall from Paw Patrol, families can end the day with a meet and greet from their favorite characters.