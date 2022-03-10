Fairy tale job opportunities: Idlewild and SoakZone hiring for Mother Goose, Little Red Riding Hood, plus 700 more

LIGONIER, Pa. — It takes a gaggle to make Idlewild and SoakZone go, and as the park enters its 145th season of fun, they need a new Head Goose.

Story Book Forest has been an integral part of the Idlewild experience since its opening in 1956, featuring iconic folk characters like Mother Goose, the Old Woman Who Lives in a Shoe, Little Red Riding Hood and Goldilocks. These roles often see the same stars fill the shoe(s) or don the bonnets year after year, but every once in a while, a golden opportunity arrives for some fresh fowl to fly in. 2022 presents such a moment.

“Our Team Members make special memories for guests in every department, but few positions pack the punch of the magical members of Story Book Forest,” says People & Organization Director Kara Ketley. “Whether playing the role of Mother Goose or one of our many other jobs, few places can match the great environment and great opportunity available at Idlewild and SoakZone.”

Ketley and the Idlewild team seek to hire more than 700 new people for seasonal positions including Characters, Lifeguards, Security, Food & Beverage and Ride Operations, offering starting rates of $14 an hour for roles requiring a team member of at least 18 years of age. Select opportunities in Grounds, Maintenance and Housekeeping offer even better hourly wages, plus a variety of positions are available for minors age 14 to 17. Lifeguard hires receive free certification training, and bonuses and advancement opportunities are available for strong performers in all departments. Those interested can apply online now, or attend an upcoming job fair on Saturday, March 26 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. at the park. Attendees can learn more about positions, submit an application, enjoy free cheese fries and ice cream, and enter raffles for prizes such as Apple Air Pod Pros and $100 Amazon gift cards.

Idlewild’s sister parks, Kennywood and Sandcastle, will hold a job fair of their own on Saturday, March 12 from 9 a.m. – 3 p.m. at Kennywood’s Johnny Rockets restaurant. Attendees can enjoy free food while interviewing for a role at one of Pittsburgh’s Premier Destinations for Family Entertainment. Online applications can be submitted via the Kennywood, Sandcastle or Idlewild websites.