Embed puts women in their place: Celebrating International Women’s Day 2022

SINGAPORE — Transforming the business of fun since 2001, Embed, the ultimate cashless solutions provider for the amusement, entertainment, and leisure industries is set to launch a campaign aimed at celebrating a woman’s place – which is anywhere she wants to be – during International Women’s Day this year.

Putting an end to gender inequality in the tech sector

“At Embed, we believe in the value of diversity in our talent pool. We have a shared commitment to gender parity at all levels of an organization because we believe in the boundless intellectual, leadership, cultural, and commercial strength that results from harnessing and realizing the talent capital of gender and cultural equality. We take great pride in not only being gender-equal but putting an end to gender inequality in our tech sector,” says Solutions Group CEO Renee Welsh.

With a Chief Executive Leadership team made up of 33% women, Embed is proud to be an example of what other companies, large and small, aspire to achieve.

Watch Embed’s International Women’s Day manifesto here.

This is a product of how gender and cultural parity can be attained only when the entire leadership team – regardless of gender and culture – is committed. In the Technology and Development teams, 3 out of 5 (60%) leadership members are women.

“Looking back on our 20 years in the industry, I’d say that the amazing women in our organization are major decision-makers, players, and contributors to the success we are enjoying,” says Andy Welsh, Chief Technology Officer in Development at Embed.

Daniel Hudson, Global Head of Sales, and Rob Thompson, Chief Supply Chain Officer, are changemakers that architected a Sales division and Supply Chain leadership teams that have 50% and 33% gender parity, respectively.

This year, Embed joins its female stakeholders – both chief executives and employees plus industry leaders, friends, and partners – to give a voice to women’s experiences and powerful journeys in their chosen profession, industry, or business. These #WomenAtEmbed shared their professional and personal insights on what makes a powerful woman, life hacks, concluding that experience, wisdom, and leadership mean that success no longer has an expiration date.

Countless research points to the benefits of cultural and gender diversity in leadership. McKinsey research shows that “a strong relationship exists between diversity on leadership teams and the likelihood of financial outperformance for companies. The most gender-diverse companies are 48% more likely to outperform the least gender-diverse companies.” (McKinsey, Women in the Workplace 2021).

Not only does it result in greater revenue performance, but it also helps debias technology development. Embed is proud to provide the equitable access to training, projects, and other resources to enable individual contribution and advancement. Embed also offers a structured approach to support via mentoring, coaching, role model advocates (33% gender parity at the Chief Executive level), as well as policies, practices, and values that drive gender and cultural diversity.

“We are proud to redefine the statement ‘Put her in her place’ to highlight the amazing contributions and capabilities of women everywhere,” says Sara Paz, Chief Marketing Officer at Embed. “We are privileged and humbled to be in a position as a global leader in our tech sector to become an empowering force of the change we want to see in the world.”

Watch Embed’s “Put Her in Her Place” manifesto here.