Efteling to open ‘Alice in Wonderland’ inspired temporary fairytale for its 70th anniversary

For seventy years, Efteling, the fairytale theme park located in the south of Holland, has been a special World of Wonders where visitors are immersed in fairytales, stories and legends. For 2022 only, as part of its jubilee anniversary celebrations, Efteling is adding a very special temporary fairytale to its list of story-themed attractions, which is inspired by the British children’s novel Alice in Wonderland (written by Lewis Carroll in 1866).

The interactive pop-up will open on 28 March and run until 3 October. Visitors are invited to play an active role in the mad birthday tea party, hosted by the Mad Hatter and March Hare. This once in a lifetime party takes place all day long on the Speelweide playing field in the heart of the theme park.

Fons Jurgens, Efteling’s CEO, explained: “Efteling is celebrating its seventieth anniversary in turbulent times, so the importance of being together and escaping reality once in a while is more important than ever. We have consciously chosen to create a temporary, but innovative, fairytale that is about celebration. Here our visitors will be the guests of honour and play an active part in the fairytale with the help of the Mad Hatter and March Hare. Efteling will always remain true to the fairytales, but is also looking for different and unique ways to innovate throughout the years, ensuring to celebrate another seventy years. ”

Through the rabbit hole

Visitors will go down a rabbit hole into the March Hare’s vegetable garden, where there are activities throughout the day and cheerful music is always playing. The Mad Hatter and the March Hare invite their guests of honour to the mad tea party table, laid with teacups, cakes and party hats.

Those who pay attention will see that seven chairs are reserved for Efteling’s residents. The hosts and their guests have a jolly good time while rhyming, singing and dancing. Around the party table and in a number of wondrous scenes reminiscent of the famous British children’s book, guests can take funny pictures, as well as join and leave at any time. There will be a souvenir stand and a welcoming area with snacks and drinks in the vegetable garden.

70 years of Efteling

What began in 1952 as a Fairytale Forest with ten fairytales and a playground, has over seventy years grown into a world-class theme park. Throughout the years, millions of visitors have wandered the paths of the Fairytale Forest, tested their courage on thrilling roller coasters, had their photos taken with the magic Jester Pardoes, been transported to different worlds on family attractions or stayed the night in Efteling’s holiday parks and hotels.

2022 will be a year of celebration for Efteling and for all its guests, in recognition that this anniversary could never have taken place without its visitors and loyal fans. In addition to the opening of the Efteling Wonderland, garlands will be hung and party music will be played throughout the park. Every day at 4 PM the park guests are invited to join the celebrations.

Access to the Efteling Wonderland is included as part of the Efteling entrance ticket.