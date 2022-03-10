Color Factory Chicago announces Green Ball Pit in honor of St. Patrick’s Day

Chicago, Ill. — In honor of St. Patrick’s Day and the special place it holds in the heart of Chicagoans, interactive art museum Color Factory is proud to unveil the color of its Chicago-themed ball pit coming to Willis Tower this June. Inspired by the city’s St. Patrick’s Day traditions as well as Chicago’s Lakefront Trail, baseball turfs, oldest L line, and more, Color Factory has chosen green as the color of its finale experience.

The 2,600 square foot ball pit exhibit will be installed in the original lobby of the Sears Tower and is one of over a dozen installations at Color Factory Chicago. As part of the experience, Color Factory has invited artist Adrian Kay Wong to paint a site-specific mural on a piece of original travertine preserved from the former Sears Tower. The mural will be presented entirely in shades of green and will highlight the artist’s own verdant memories of Chicago. Depicting what a weekend of walking in the city might be like for Wong, his piece will pay homage to the historic Green Mill Cocktail Lounge, Navy Pier, Garfield Park Conservatory, and more. A sneak peek of the design is attached.

“Color Factory is passionate about storytelling through color and we love how green captures so much of what makes this city special. From the bronze lions of the Art Institute to the pickles and relish atop a Chicago dog, our team has found greenspiration everywhere and has carefully handpicked each hue that will adorn our most playful ball pit experience yet. We are thrilled to have worked with talented visual artist and former Chicagoan Adrian Kay Wong to beautifully illustrate some of the iconic elements that inspired our color choice. It feels fitting that this homage to Chicago would fill the space of the former Sears Tower lobby and we’re so excited for everyone to see it this June,” said Tina Malhotra, CEO of Color Factory.

Color Factory encourages its guests to reconnect with themselves and others through experiences that leverage art and color to inspire play and unfiltered emotion. Featuring the work of an impressive roster of local, national, and international clients, Color Factory Chicago is the museum’s largest location yet and will engage the senses in numerous and unexpected ways.