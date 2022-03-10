Area15 to bring award-winning experiential art and entertainment district to Orlando in 2024￼

ORLANDO — AREA15, the award-winning immersive and experiential art, entertainment, dining and retail district, announces the debut of its second location in Orlando, Florida, in 2024. Located off Interstate 4 in the heart of the Orlando tourism corridor, AREA15 Orlando will occupy an approximately 300,000-square-foot structure situated on 17 acres, with more than 150,000 square feet of leasable retail space available.

AREA15 is at the forefront of purpose-built immersive entertainment to create districts that fully embrace the experience economy. Designed for visitors of all ages, AREA15 Orlando will house distinctive attractions, interactive art installations, extraordinary design elements, unique retail, ground-breaking technology, bars and eateries and much more. In addition, AREA15 Orlando will offer a robust, ever-changing roster of concert events, art exhibitions, out-of-this-world nightlife and boundary-pushing production shows. Information about AREA15 Orlando’s roster of experiences will be announced in coming months.

“AREA15 was built for today’s social dynamics,” explained Winston Fisher, chief executive officer, AREA15. “Sophisticated consumers are gravitating toward artful new forms of entertainment where the lines between commerce and the experience economy blur. AREA15 Orlando is the ideal city for our second location, providing an ecosystem where innovative design, best-in-class attractions, integrated storytelling, monumental art installations, extraordinary technology and distinctive retail thrive together.

AREA15’s Chief Creative Officer Michael Beneville added, “AREA15 looks forward to cultivating a collaborative spirit with Orlando’s creative community, as well as adding a distinctive new destination within the city’s world-famous tourism corridor. We’re all immensely energized by the possibilities our Orlando development offers.”

AREA15’s first location, which opened in Las Vegas in 2020, welcomed nearly 2 million visitors, created more than 1,000 jobs and hosted 44 live events in its first year of operation. Among the numerous accolades it has received, AREA15 has been named “Best Immersive Art Experience” by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Travel Awards, one of “The 10 Most Innovative Urban Development and Real Estate Companies of 2020” by Fast Company, “Reader’s Choice—Best Attraction” by Las Vegas Weekly, “Best Arts Hub” by Vegas Magazine and claiming the No. 1 spot in Blooloop’s “World’s Top 11 Immersive Art Experiences.”

The Orlando business and tourism communities have expressed enthusiasm for the arrival of AREA15 along its world-famous tourism corridor.

“We look forward to welcoming AREA15 to Central Florida,” said Orange County Mayor Jerry Demings. “In addition to the synergy with our world-class theme park and entertainment industries, AREA15 will amplify the region’s efforts to lead in the arts and culture space.”

Nicole Wilson, District 1 commissioner, Orange County, added, “We are delighted to welcome AREA15 to District 1. Their team has been a great partner in sustainable building efforts such as usage of solar power. The AREA15 art and entertainment complex will bring compelling jobs to the region and propel our local arts scene.”

“AREA15 is an exciting addition to our region’s roster of world-class attractions that will enhance our destination’s arts and culture offerings for both leisure and meetings visitors from around the world,” said Casandra Matej, president and chief executive officer, Visit Orlando.