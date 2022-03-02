Area15 announces new executive team￼

LAS VEGAS — AREA15, the immersive art and entertainment district located minutes from the Las Vegas Strip, announces new additions to its executive team.



Chief Financial Officer Lauren Oberg

Serving as the CFO for AREA15, Oberg brings nearly 20 years of experience as a corporate finance professional within the hospitality, gaming and entertainment industry. Prior to working with AREA15, Oberg worked at MGM Resorts International from 2010 to 2021, where she initially held the position of executive director, corporate finance, until 2013, before serving in the role of vice president, corporate finance, from 2013 to 2021. During her time at MGM Resorts, Oberg played a key role in the evaluation and execution of capital markets transactions for MGM Resorts, CityCenter, MGM China, MGM Growth Properties and T-Mobile Arena. In particular, she was instrumental in originating and executing more than $15 billion in capital markets transactions, including the $1 billion IPO for the company’s newly formed real estate company, MGM Growth Properties. Oberg was also responsible for financial analysis related to strategic developments and acquisitions and played a key role in managing the company’s corporate forecasting model, debt compliance and various banking relationships.

Prior to joining MGM Resorts, Oberg served as director of finance for Fontainebleau Resorts. Her prior experience also includes serving as director of financial analysis for Marnell Corrao Associates, as well as exposure to equity research as an equity research financial analyst for Banc of America. Oberg received her Bachelor of Science Degree in Business Administration from the University of Miami. She is a member of the Junior League of Las Vegas, where she previously served on their board as finance vice president and treasurer from 2015 to 2017. In addition, Oberg has a passion for philanthropic activities and has volunteered with various local Las Vegas organizations, including Habitat for Humanity, Three Square and Help of Southern Nevada.



Chief Marketing Officer Meg Parker

As CMO, Parker oversees brand development and all marketing and communications strategies to establish AREA15 as a must-see destination. Together with a marketing team, Parker guides the development of creative campaigns, digital advertising, curated content programs and other marketing strategies to increase visitation and drive ticket revenue. Parker is a member of the corporate executive team and reports to AREA15’s Chief Executive Officer Winston Fisher. As AREA15 looks toward expansion, Parker is responsible for building the marketing and communications initiatives in other markets. Parker brings more than 20 years of marketing and communications experience working with global consumer brands such as Estée Lauder, PUMA, North Sails and Honeywell. During her tenure at PUMA, she worked on two Olympic campaigns with Usain Bolt, oversaw the communications program for two around-the-world Volvo Ocean Races and launched many celebrity-driven product campaigns. Parker received her bachelor’s degree from the College of Charleston in political science.



Head of Entertainment Noah Kessler

As head of entertainment for AREA15, Kessler is responsible for curating and booking all entertainment on AREA15’s campus. Kessler brings more than 15 years of experience to his role, with a strong background working as a concert and festival promotor, entrepreneur, artist and creative strategist as well as the talent buyer for the immersive and interactive music venue and events center, Meow Wolf. Prior to working at AREA15, Kessler became the talent buyer at powerhouse 360-music production company C3 Presents. There, his responsibilities consisted of managing multimillion-dollar festival budgets, booking some of the largest music artists in the world while curating festival lineups, executing marketing plans and producing large-scale concerts and festivals from beginning to end. Kessler earned his bachelor’s and MBA at the University of New Mexico, where he focused on International Business and Entrepreneurship.



Vice President of Business Development Michael Casper

As vice president of business development, Casper’s primary responsibility is to develop and implement strategies for partnership evolution and success, ensuring financial growth and improved guest experiences. In addition, Casper spearheads new business initiatives with a focus on uncovering unique new profit streams, delivering powerful experiences for brand partners and guests alike. Casper brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise through more than 10 years of experience in hospitality, entertainment venue operations and enhancing guest experiences both domestically and in European markets with his previous experience at Hard Rock Hotel & Casino and AEG Europe. During his time at AEG, he opened sports and entertainment arenas in both London and Istanbul. Casper received his bachelor’s degree from Washington University in St. Louis.