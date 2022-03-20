20-Year amusement industry veteran launches new company to help match operators with manufacturers/suppliers

MECHANICSBURG, Pa. — If you have ever attended an amusement and attractions industry event in the past twenty years, you have probably crossed paths with Pete Barto. For years, Pete has built a successful career in the industry with his unique skill set, unmatched passion for everything amusement, and a desire to give back to those in the industry that love it as much as he does. Now Pete is banking on the support of his amusement industry family to help him with the next chapter of his career. This past month, Pete chose to formally launch his new company, PB Amusement, LLC (PBA), at NEAAPA’s 109th Anniversary Education Conference & Annual Meeting in Mystic, Connecticut, with the purpose of matching operators with the best, brightest, and most appropriate new products and services available to the market. Be it a Roller Coaster, a 4D Theater, Adventure Attraction, Theming, Engineering and Fabrication or Food and Beverage, PB Amusement, LLC will have a quality, trustworthy, smart and entertaining solution to serve you and your guests based on PBA’s knowledge of the industry and wide-ranging personal and professional relationships PBA has established with reputable manufacturers and suppliers around the globe.

“My oldest childhood memories were of our family going to Hersheypark, Dorney Park, Morey’s Pier, Canobie Lake Park, Joe’s Playland and Salisbury Beach (to name a few), and for me, it wasn’t just about the rides, it was about the entire experience…the sites, the smells, the sounds, the tastes, and the anticipation of the lifelong memories that were bound to be created during my day in the park. I loved it all.” said Barto. PB Amusement, LLC is about helping parks find that right solution to address their specific needs and create lifelong memories for the next generation.

After working for other well-known hospitality experts like Domino’s Pizza, McDonald’s, Kiddie Academy Childcare Learning Centers and Billy Casper Golf Management, Pete’s first official industry job came when he was offered the opportunity to sell booth space and sponsorships for the International Association of Amusement Parks and Attractions (IAAPA) Expos. After a successful 7+ year run that helped Pete establish himself as a trustworthy and recognizable name in the industry, and a two-year stint learning the park side of the business at Hersheypark, he was sought after by many manufacturers to provide successful sales results for well-known industry leaders like Premier Rides, S&S Worldwide and Extreme Engineering.

For the nearly 20 years, Pete Barto has passionately helped businesses in the amusement and attractions industry elevate their brand presence and achieve their sales and marketing goals. Barto said, “PB Amusement, LLC allows me to reduce the limitations facing traditional manufacturing sales representatives like supply chain issues, limited product mix, and fluctuations in labor and material costs, by allowing me to focus on finding the best possible solution, at the best price, so parks can wow their guests.” For more information, please contact Pete Barto and PB Amusement, LLC at (443) 756-0280 or email at pbarto@PBAmusement.com.